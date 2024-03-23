ICGC's Life Walk 2024 Raises GHC 200,000 for Mental Health Care in Ghana

Francis Osabutey Health Mar - 23 - 2024 , 22:06

The International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) has held this year’s edition of its annual ‘Life Walk’ event, which combines health, fitness, charity and evangelism. The event, which took place on Saturday, saw enthusiastic participation from church members, community members, and well-wishers, all of whom came together to support a worthy cause.

The 2024 edition of Life Walk was particularly special because it was part of activities lined up to mark the 40th anniversary of the founding of ICGC. Participants gathered early in the morning to embark on a 12-kilometer walk, symbolizing their commitment to holistic well-being and healthy living.

The walk was not only a physical exercise but also a demonstration of support for charitable causes, reflecting ICGC's mission to positively influence society through the gospel. Pastor Mensa Otabil, General Overseer of ICGC, expressed his gratitude to all participants and highlighted the significance of the event in promoting healthy living and supporting charitable causes. He commended participants for their dedication and encouraged them to continue making fitness a part of their lifestyle.

One of the key highlights of the event was the presentation of a donation of Two Hundred Thousand Cedis (GHS 200,000) to the Mental Health Authority in Ghana. This donation is part of ICGC's ongoing commitment to supporting mental health care in the country. The church has been actively involved in raising awareness about mental health issues and combating stigma through various initiatives and partnerships.

In a symbolic gesture, Rev. Anthony Cudjoe, Rev. Priscilla Naana Nketia and Rev. Selina Klu Abini presented a dummy cheque of the donation to the CEO and officials of the Mental Health Authority on behalf of the church.

In her remarks, Dr. Pinaman Appau, CEO of the Mental Health Authority, expressed appreciation for ICGC's continued support over the years. She indicated that the Mental Health Authority has chosen to use the financial support received to implement specialized initiatives aimed at mitigating mental health problems among children and adolescents through school-based interventions and community outreach programs.

“Research indicates that a significant proportion of adolescents worldwide grapple with mental disorders, with a substantial number facing daily psychological struggles. Nearly 10% of adolescents In Ghana qualify for a psychiatric diagnosis, with detrimental effects on their academic performance, social interactions, and overall quality of life”, Dr. Appau indicated.

The CEO further cited increasing substance use, behavioural addictions such as gambling and attempted suicides among our youth. “One study involving 5024 children aged between 8 and 17 years from three regions in Ghana showed that 3.1% are engaged in gambling activities. This has been a great concern to the Mental Health Authority”, she added.

Dr. Appau also announced that a Mental Health awareness creation month dubbed “The Purple Month” in May. The Authority has planned a month’s long activities aimed at increasing mental health awareness in various sections of our health such as Maternal Mental Health, Adolescent Mental health and Corporate Workers Mental health.

Life Walk 2024 is a testament to ICGC's commitment to holistic development and community impact. As the church looks forward to its 41st year, it reaffirms its dedication to raising leaders, shaping vision, and positively influencing society through Christ.