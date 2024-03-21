Next article: Committee to boost health promotion in the north inaugurated

Residents of Kaneshie Zongo Market get free health screening

Maclean Kwofi Health Mar - 21 - 2024 , 16:33

Nearly 200 residents of Kaneshie Zongo market in the Ablekuma Central Municipality and its environs have benefited from a free health screening exercise by the ASA Savings and Loans Limited.

The exercise formed part of a corporate social responsibility of the financial institution to give back to both their customers and residents in its areas of operation.

Patrons were screened for diabetes, eye ailments, malaria, blood pressure, hepatitis B, breast cancer, and cholesterol.

Held simultaneously, the beneficiaries were screened and given free medication, while those identified with complications were referred to appropriate health facilities for further diagnoses and care.

Commendation

The Head of the medical team of Modern Care Clinic, Rahman Akugri, after the exercise in Accra, said nearly 200 people were screened of which 38 were hypertensive, 12 were diabetic, nine tested positive for malaria, and 42 had eye allergy conjunctivitis.

However, he said the majority of them were deemed generally safe.

He said all those with symptoms were given medications while others were given medical advice to prevent their conditions from getting worsening.

He commended ASA Savings and Loans Limited for being consistent in attending to the health needs of its clients and the communities within which the company operates.

Supporting communities

The Divisional Manager of the financial institution, Joana Odei Larbi explained that the exercise was in line with the company's corporate social responsibility in supporting communities.

The Branch Manager at Kaneshie Zongo branch, Emmanuel Boakye, added that “this was not the first time we did this for our clients.

Sometimes some of them find it difficult to visit the hospitals because they cannot leave their businesses, so with this, it helps them and the impact on the society is big".

The corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity fully funded by the financial institution had the participants screened for eye ailments, blood pressure, hepatitis B, diabetes, malaria etc.

The traders of whom majority are clients of the financial institution expressed joy and stated that they hardly get the time to go for medical check-ups due to their trading activities, and heaped praises on the company for such intervention.

They said sometimes they report to hospitals with different ailments and conditions which usually scares them.

A trader, Ayisha Sumaila said she and her colleagues have benefitted from the screening exercise as they have been given medications and advice on their health conditions at their comfort.