WAEC releases Private BECE results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released provisional results of this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination for Private Candidates.
It said the council has hosted the results online for candidates to access.
A statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, Mrs. Agnes Teye-Cudjoe said no case of examination malpractice was recorded.
"A total of 2,573 candidates made up of 1,602 males and 971 females entered for the examination which was written at 11 examination halls throughout the country," it said
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page