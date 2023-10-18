Violent robbery at Oyibi Block Factory leaves one dead, Police launch manhunt

GraphicOnline Oct - 18 - 2023 , 11:36

In a shocking turn of events, a gang of five suspected robbers targeted a block factory at Appolonia City, a suburb of Oyibi in Accra, on the evening of October 14, 2023.

The brazen attack resulted in the tragic loss of one life, and the perpetrators managed to abscond with an undisclosed sum of money and several mobile phones belonging to the victims.

The body of the deceased has been transported to the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and subsequent autopsy.

The Ghana Police Service in a tweet said it had launched an investigation and intelligence operation to swiftly locate and apprehend the culprits.

"We wish to assure the public that we will surely get them," assured the Police in a tweet thread.

The incident has left the Oyibi community in shock and heightened concerns about the safety of residents in the area.

Read also: Ejura: Robbery suspects kill policeman

Police apprehend two suspects in foiled robbery attempt