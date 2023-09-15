Police apprehend two suspects in foiled robbery attempt

GraphicOnline Sep - 15 - 2023 , 08:38

In a swift operation, the Ghana Police Service has apprehended two suspects, identified as Adams Kwame and Abubakari Sharif, for their involvement in a preparation to commit robbery.

The Police in a Facebook post said this successful intervention took place on September 14, 2023, at the Tweapease Police checkpoint, as the suspects attempted to evade authorities during a routine stop-and-search procedure.

Upon closer inspection, law enforcement officials recovered several items from the apprehended individuals, including a pump-action gun, two live BB cartridges, two machetes, and a catapult.

Preliminary investigations have indicated that the suspects were in possession of these items with the intent of carrying out a robbery.

Currently in police custody, both suspects will be presented before the court as part of due legal process. Additionally, efforts are underway to track down the remaining two individuals who are currently evading capture.

The Ghana Police Service in a Facebook post commended the vigilance and prompt action of its officers in preventing a potential criminal act and ensuring the safety of the public.

It said further updates on the case will be provided as the investigation progresses.