VIDEO: Watch how Achimota Rastafarian student Tyrone Marhguy celebrated his WASSCE 8As

GraphicOnline Dec - 19 - 2023 , 11:02

Tyrone Iras Marhguy, one of the students embroiled in the Achimota School admission controversy in 2021, has excelled in the recently concluded West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The science student from Achimota School achieved straight As in the 2023 edition of the WASSCE.

A video circulating on social media captured the moment Tyrone, along with his friends, eagerly checked his results on a computer after the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released them nationwide on Monday [Dec 18, 2023].

The group erupted in excitement upon discovering Tyrone's outstanding performance with 8As.

Tyrone Marhguy was part of a duo who faced admission challenges at Achimota School due to their Rastafarian hairstyles, deemed a violation of the school's code of conduct.

The Rastafarian students took legal action against the Achimota School Board of Governors, the Minister of Education, the Ghana Education Service, and the Attorney General for refusing their enrollment based on their dreadlocks.

A High Court ruling on May 31, 2021, mandated Achimota School to admit the students.

While Tyrone thrived academically at Achimota, his fellow controversy figure, Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, pursued education at Ghana International School on a scholarship following the court ruling.