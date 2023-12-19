Nana Amoako Poku is Offinso chief-elect - New Sampa Chief swears allegiance to Otumfuo

Emmanuel Bonney Dec - 19 - 2023 , 09:18

History was made at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi yesterday when a Justice of the Court of Appeal swore the oath of allegiance to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, as the new Omanhene of Sampa Traditional Area.

Justice Emmanuel Ankamah took the stool name Nana Samba Gyafla II as he swore to the Asantehene at the last session of Asanteman Council at Manhyia yesterday.

Nana Gyafla II was led to Manhyia by a large contingent of Sampa kingmakers, including the Mansihene, Nana Siedjo Patazin II, the Adontenhene, Nana Kwadwo Magsa, the Tufuhene, Nana Yeboah Asiamah, the Kyidomhene, Nana Woli Kofi Twentwan II, the Kontihene, Nana Sei Kofi Ajaro and the Wrempehene, Nana Allah-Kaboe.

Others are the Aduanahene, Nana Nyua Kofi; the Akyeamehene, Nana Takyi Poku, and the Akyempimhene, Nana Kwadwo Akomea.

All member states of Asanteman warmly welcomed the new Omanhene into their fold and urged him to work hard to bring peace and development to his people, a release from Manhyia said.

Also at the meeting, Nana Amoako Poku from the Offinso Ahyirem Royal Family was named the Offinsohene-elect.

A curator of Asante heritage, Nana Poku was presented to Ofumfuo Osei Tutu by the Kwakwaboa Abusuapanin, Opanin Yaw Nkrumah Adusah.

This follows the failure of the Queenmother of Offinso, for the third time, to nominate a qualified royal of the Offinso Royal Family to occupy the stool.

In accordance with Asante tradition, the Abusuapanin assumed responsibility, in consultation with the royal family, to nominate a qualified royal for the stool.