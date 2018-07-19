Veep cuts sod for Tema interchange

The Vice-President,
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, yesterday cut the sod for an interchange at the Tema end of the Accra-Tema Motorway .
Follow @Graphicgh
Financed at a cost of $57 million by the Japanese government through the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the project is expected to address the perennial traffic congestion within the enclave.
It will see the main roundabout converted into an interchange and extended for some 500
As part of the project, an underpass will be constructed on the Tema-Aflao stretch of the roundabout, while the capacity of the slip roads near the roundabout will be improved to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.
Tema Motorway
The project, which is under the West African Corridor Development Growth Ring (
Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony in Tema yesterday,
He said the Tema Motorway, which was the busiest stretch of highway in the country and also one of the most important roads in West Africa, recorded an annual revenue of GH¢14.5 million from the over 35,000 vehicles that plied the route on a daily basis.
The Vice-President also said the road, an integral part of the Trans-Africa Highway stretching from Lagos through Lomé, Accra, Abidjan to Dakar, had served as a pillar in the promotion of trade among countries along the route and thus required its capacity to be improved to serve the test of time.
Upgrades
Generally, he said, there had been an appreciable improvement in the quality of the trunk road network in the country, as more and more
“As a result, people and goods, as well as services, are getting to their destinations within shorter times and in a relatively more comfortable state,” he added.
Road safety
He, therefore, urged the motoring public to approach driving with caution to reduce the fatalities that had become the order of the day.
He commended the Government of Japan for its support for other projects, such as the rehabilitation of the
The Vice-President urged the Ministry of Roads and Highways and other stakeholders to ensure that the project was executed in a manner that ensured value for money to justify the huge financial resources committed to it.
Unauthorised structures
The Minister of Roads and Highways,
He hinted that the ministry, in collaboration with the Tema Metropolitan Assembly and other stakeholders,
Friendship
The Japanese Ambassador to Ghana,
He gave an assurance that Japan would continue to support Ghana in her quest to develop critical areas of the economy.
The Country Director of JICA,
The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Ishmael Ashitey, in his welcome address, said Ghana’s ability to achieve growth and poverty reduction largely depended on an efficient, reliable and safe road infrastructure system and urged the public to bear with the government and the contractors for any inconvenience that might arise as a result of the project.