Four envoys bid President Akufo-Addo farewell

Four envoys who have completed their duty tours in the country yesterday called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House to bid him farewell
.
Follow @Graphicgh
The first to call on the President,
The departing envoy recalled how, on December 29, 2005, she had presented her letters of credence to then President J.A. Kufuor, at a time President Akufo-Addo was the Foreign Minister
She said while in Ghana, she obtained three certificates — one in Business Administration, as a deaconess at the Christ Embassy and another in Fashion.
President Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo said Ghana was in support of Zimbabwe rejoining the Commonwealth.
He commended
Mrs. Pavelyn Tenclai Musaka (left), outgoing Zimbabwean Ambassador to Ghana receiving a gift from President Akufo-Addo (right)
He assured her that he would ensure that her unfinished business was dealt
President Akufo-Addo described her leadership of the Diplomatic Corps as exemplary.
United States
At his turn,
He said his duty tour led to partnerships in the areas of education, health
Genuine friend
President Akufo-Addo described the outgoing US Ambassador as a genuine friend of Ghana and that he had left what he called the “Jackson imprint” in the country in the form of American investment, which included Exxon and Newmont in the areas of oil and mining, respectively.
He also mentioned the second Millennium Challenge Account which had started bearing fruits with the ECG concession and the huge sums of money for the expansion of the power sector.
The President stated that the
Israel
For his part, the outgoing Israeli Ambassador talked about some uncompleted projects between his country and Ghana, which he wished could have been accomplished.
History
Taking a peep into history, President Akufo-Addo said Ghana was the first country south of the Sahara to
President Akufo-Addo presenting a gift to Mr. Emmanuel Zeev Mahl (left), outgoing Israeli Ambassador to Ghana (left). Picture: SAMUEL TEI ADANO
He said four of his ministers had visited Israel, a sign of the growing relationship between the two countries, and assured the outgoing envoy that Ghana supported international efforts to successfully bring peace and stability to the Middle East.
The Sudan
The outgoing Sudanese Ambassador said his stay in Ghana had been “very good and interesting and I can give evidence that the democracy in Ghana is a model for Africa and other developing countries to follow”, after witnessing elections and a peaceful transfer of power.
It is the turn of
He commended the government for the support he had enjoyed, which had helped foster greater relations between The Sudan and Ghana, especially in the areas of trade and investments.
Peace and Stability
President Akufo-Addo said Ghana was committed to peace and stability in