Graphic Online

Graphic Online 

Four envoys bid President Akufo-Addo farewell

BY: Donald Ato Dapatem
President Akufo-Addo presenting a gift to Mr Emmanuel Zeev Mahl (left), outgoing Israeli Ambassador to Ghana (left). Picture: SAMUEL TEI ADANO
President Akufo-Addo presenting a gift to Mr Emmanuel Zeev Mahl (left), outgoing Israeli Ambassador to Ghana (left). Picture: SAMUEL TEI ADANO

Four envoys who have completed their duty tours in the country yesterday called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House to bid him farewell.

They were the Zimbabwean Ambassador, Mrs P. T. Musaka, who served for 12 years and eight months; the United States Ambassador, Mr Roberts Porter Jackson, who did two years and six months; the Sudanese Ambassador, Mr Babikir Elsiddig Mohammed Elamin, who was in Ghana for four years, and the Israeli Ambassador, Mr Emmanuel Zeev Mahl, who served for three years.

The first to call on the President, Mrs Musaka, who was also the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, said: “My day has come, finally, after 12 years eight months in Ghana.”

The departing envoy recalled how, on December 29, 2005, she had presented her letters of credence to then President J.A. Kufuor, at a time President Akufo-Addo was the Foreign Minister.

Mrs Musaka said the ties between the two nations would be further strengthened through the conclusion and signing of the Zimbabwe-Ghana General Cooperation Agreement and a Permanent Joint Commission.

She said while in Ghana, she obtained three certificates — one in Business Administration, as a deaconess at the Christ Embassy and another in Fashion.


President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo said Ghana was in support of Zimbabwe rejoining the Commonwealth.

He commended Mrs Musaka for the way she comported herself, leading to stronger ties between the two countries.

 Mrs. Pavelyn Tenclai Musaka (left), outgoing Zimbabwean Ambassador to Ghana receiving a gift from President Akufo-Addo (right)

He assured her that he would ensure that her unfinished business was dealt with with alacrity, especially the conclusions and signing of the agreements.

President Akufo-Addo described her leadership of the Diplomatic Corps as exemplary.

United States

At his turn, Mr Jackson said he had the opportunity to travel throughout the 10 regions of the country, following from which Ghana and US continued to have a stronger partnership.

He said his duty tour led to partnerships in the areas of education, health and agriculture.

Mr Jackson mentioned the security partnership between the two countries and said Ghana, as an island of peace in a turbulent region, had been holding training exercises with the US military, adding that the building of the capacities of the Armed Forces of both countries would be done to ensure security in the region.

Genuine friend

President Akufo-Addo described the outgoing US Ambassador as a genuine friend of Ghana and that he had left what he called the “Jackson imprint” in the country in the form of American investment, which included Exxon and Newmont in the areas of oil and mining, respectively.

He also mentioned the second Millennium Challenge Account which had started bearing fruits with the ECG concession and the huge sums of money for the expansion of the power sector.

The President stated that the defence cooperation agreement, which had been met with some initial turbulence, would help secure Ghana from the instability in the neighbourhood.

Israel

For his part, the outgoing Israeli Ambassador talked about some uncompleted projects between his country and Ghana, which he wished could have been accomplished.

History

Taking a peep into history, President Akufo-Addo said Ghana was the first country south of the Sahara to recognise the State of Israel in the 1950s and added that there were many Israeli initiatives that were implemented in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo presenting a gift to Mr. Emmanuel Zeev Mahl (left), outgoing Israeli Ambassador to Ghana  (left). Picture: SAMUEL TEI ADANO

He said four of his ministers had visited Israel, a sign of the growing relationship between the two countries, and assured the outgoing envoy that Ghana supported international efforts to successfully bring peace and stability to the Middle East.

The Sudan

The outgoing Sudanese Ambassador said his stay in Ghana had been “very good and interesting and I can give evidence that the democracy in Ghana is a model for Africa and other developing countries to follow”, after witnessing elections and a peaceful transfer of power.

 It is the turn of Mr Babikir Elsiddig Mohammed Elamin (left), outgoing Sudanese Ambassador to Ghana and President Akufo-Addo presenting him with a parting gift

He commended the government for the support he had enjoyed, which had helped foster greater relations between The Sudan and Ghana, especially in the areas of trade and investments.

Peace and Stability

President Akufo-Addo said Ghana was committed to peace and stability in The Sudan, hence the presence of Ghanaian troops in that country.

Breakfast Series
Register for Graphic Business - Stanbic BANK Breakfast Meeting.
OK. Later