Van Calebs commends Bishop Badu Kobi's philanthropic works on his birthday

GraphicOnline May - 03 - 2023 , 09:12

Van Calebs, the founder of the Walking Stick Foundation, has celebrated Bishop Badu Kobi's charitable works and wished him more blessings from God on his birthday, which falls on May 3.

Bishop Badu Kobi is a popular Ghanaian preacher and the General Overseer of the Glorious Wave Church International.

He is renowned for his philanthropic works and mentorship programs.

Van Calebs, a member of the entertainment industry, acknowledged Bishop Badu's charitable nature in a social media post and emphasized that people should focus more on praising his positive contributions to society rather than constantly searching for negative aspects to criticize.

He went on to express his admiration for Bishop Badu's peaceful demeanour and how he cares for the youth, adding that he has personally learned a lot from his teachings.

Van Calebs urged Ghanaians to appreciate Bishop Badu's good deeds while he is still alive and not wait until he passes away before celebrating his accomplishments.

The Walking Stick Foundation, which has a track record of supporting the less privileged in society through various donations and educating young women about menstrual hygiene, commended Bishop Badu's philanthropic works and wished him a happy birthday.