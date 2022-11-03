Upper East Police holds memorial parade for fallen personnel

The Upper East Regional Police Command yesterday held a memorial ceremony in honour of three personnel who died in the line of duty in 2021.
The personnel who were remembered during a parade held at the forecourt of the regional police headquarters included the late Constable Regina Agesu, who was shot dead by some unknown assailants in Bawku, and the late General Constables Emmanuel Akowuah and Adams Sule, who were also shot dead by armed robbers while on patrols in Zuarungu, the capital of the Bolgatanga East District.
Wreaths were laid by the Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Darko Offei Lomotey, the Deputy Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Yaw Tettegah and Chief Inspector Lydia Wemegah, who laid a wreath on behalf of the bereaved families.
The solemn memorial parade was made up of 46 non-commissioned officers, one senior officer and officers with other ranks with the Upper East Regional Police Regimental Band providing music in remembrance of their departed colleagues.
The short ceremony was only attended by personnel of the Ghana Police Service.