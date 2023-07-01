Twitter temporarily restricts tweets users can see, Elon Musk announces

Graphic.com.gh Jul - 01 - 2023 , 18:06

Twitter has applied a temporary limit to the number of tweets users can read in a day, owner Elon Musk has said.

In a tweet, Mr Musk said unverified accounts can read up to 600 posts a day.

Meanwhile, verified accounts are temporarily limited to reading 6,000 posts a day.

Mr Musk has said that newly unverified accounts are limited to reading 300 posts per day.

In a statement, he said the temporary reading limits were put in place to address "extreme levels" of data scrapping and system manipulation.

On Friday, those trying to access Twitter were told they had to login to view the content. the move was a "temporary emergency measure", Mr Musk said.

He claimed that the social media platform was "getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users".



