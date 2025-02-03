Next article: Linda Ocloo: Greater Accra Regional Minister meets with RCC staff on first day at work (VIDEO)

Former MP/Minister among 3 arrested over violent clashes at Nsoatreman-Kotoko match

Kweku Zurek Feb - 03 - 2025 , 18:37 2 minutes read

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three individuals including the former Sunyani West Member of Parliament, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, in connection with violent disturbances that erupted during a Ghana Premier League match between Nsoatreman FC and Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC on February 2, 2025.

The clashes, which took place in Nsoatre, resulted in the tragic death of one person, a popular Kotoko fan named Francis Frimpong aka Pooley.

The suspects, were identified in a Police statement as Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the owner of Nsoatreman FC, a former MP and former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations; Agyemang Duah Owusu; and Kyeremeh Joseph, are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

A search of Agyemang Duah Owusu's residence led to the discovery of two dresses with suspected bloodstains and an MP 23 pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has personally reached out to the bereaved family and the leadership of Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC, offering condolences on behalf of the Police Service. He assured them of a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

To ensure a swift and comprehensive probe, a special team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters has been deployed to support the Bono Regional Police Command in its investigations.

The Ghana Police Service has urged the public to remain calm as they work diligently to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Baffour Awuah's link to Nsoatreman

Mr Baffour Awuah fully acquired Nsoatreman FC in April 2021, when the club was competing in the Division One League. The club was under his stewardship as Executive Board Chairman when they secured promotion to the Ghana Premier League a year later.

The sports facility - the Nana Koramansah Park - which serves as the home grounds of Nsoatreman FC, also belongs to him.

Additionally, one of the suspects, Kofi Agyemang Duah, is reported to be the former Minister’s bodyguard.