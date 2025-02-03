Featured

GFA bans Nsoatreman FC home venue after stabbing to death of Kotoko fan

GraphicOnline

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has strongly condemned the acts of hooliganism that marred the Ghana Premier League fixture between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Koramansah Park on February 2, 2025.

The violent clashes led to the tragic death of a Kotoko supporter, multiple injuries, and destruction of property.

The GFA, in a statement, described the events as “an unacceptable blemish on the integrity of our game” and extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased while wishing a swift recovery to those injured.

Immediate ban on Nsoatreman FC home venue

As part of immediate measures, the GFA Executive Committee has invoked Article 14(2) of the Premier League Regulations, placing an indefinite ban on Nsoatreman FC’s home venue.

“This action ensures the safety of all stakeholders while investigations proceed,” the statement noted.

The GFA has also tasked its Security Committee, led by DCOP Lydia Donkor, and the FA Prosecutors to visit the site and gather all necessary evidence, including match reports and relevant documentation, to present to the FA’s Disciplinary Committee for adjudication of all sporting matters.

Beyond its internal measures, the GFA has formally engaged the Ghana Police Service to conduct a full-scale investigation into the violent incidents.

“We expect law enforcement agencies to deploy all necessary tools to ensure that those responsible for these heinous acts are identified, arrested, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the statement added.

The GFA reminded all clubs, players, officials, and supporters that there is zero tolerance for violence, intimidation, and hooliganism in Ghanaian football.

“The FA will not hesitate to impose severe sanctions on any club, official, or supporter found culpable of engaging in or inciting such behaviour,” the statement warned.

The GFA assured the public that further updates, including decisions from its Disciplinary Committee and findings from the police investigation, will be communicated in due course.

This comes in response to Kotoko’s official statement, which highlighted multiple security breaches, including missile attacks on the team’s bench, a physical assault on goalkeeper Mohammed Camara, and injuries sustained by Kotoko’s Head of Media.

The club also confirmed that one of their supporters was stabbed and later died at the Sunyani Hospital.

With the GFA taking swift action, stakeholders are hopeful that stricter security measures will be enforced to prevent such tragedies from recurring in Ghanaian football.