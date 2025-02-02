Featured

ACCA Ghana welcomes 100 new members

GraphicOnline Feb - 02 - 2025 , 21:19 2 minutes read

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Ghana marked a milestone as it inducted 100 new members into the accounting profession.

The New Members Induction and Awards Ceremony, held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Saturday, January 25, 2025, brought together industry leaders, established professionals, and emerging talents under the theme 'Accounting for the Future.'

In his opening address, Colonel Noble Carl Doe Del-Alorse, Chairperson of the ACCA Ghana Network Panel, highlighted the rapidly evolving landscape of the finance profession. "Today's inductees are entering the profession at a time of unprecedented change and opportunity. The convergence of traditional accounting practices with emerging technologies presents both challenges and possibilities that will define the future of finance,” he added.

Col. Del-Alorse stressed the importance of adaptability and continuous professional development in today's dynamic business environment. "The successful finance professional of tomorrow must be more than just technically proficient. They must be strategic thinkers, technology advocates, and ethical leaders who can guide organizations through complex financial landscapes,” he explained.

Distinguished guest speaker Audrey Naa Dei Kotey FCCA Esq, further highlighted the technological revolution in finance. "We are witnessing a fundamental transformation in how financial services are delivered and consumed. Artificial intelligence, automation, and advanced data analytics are not just buzzwords – they are essential tools that will enable accountants to provide deeper insights and more value to their organizations."

Kotey particularly emphasised the critical role of ethical leadership in an increasingly automated world. "As technology handles more routine tasks, the human elements of our profession – judgment, integrity, and ethical decision-making – become even more crucial," she stated.

She noted that the trust placed in financial professionals must be earned and maintained through unwavering commitment to professional standards.

Prize winners

The ceremony featured a special recognition segment celebrating outstanding academic achievement. Fifty-three future members received awards for their exceptional performance in ACCA examinations, as they demonstrated remarkable prowess both globally and within Ghana.

These high achievers set new benchmarks for excellence in professional accounting education, with several ranking among the top performers worldwide. "The achievements of these award winners reflect not only their individual dedication but also the rising standard of accounting education in Ghana. Their success positions Ghana as a growing hub for financial expertise in West Africa,” Col. Del-Alorse noted.

Looking ahead, ACCA Ghana announced plans to strengthen its professional development programmes, with particular emphasis on digital skills and sustainable finance practices. These initiatives aim to ensure that members remain at the forefront of industry developments and continue to meet evolving market demands.