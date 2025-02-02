Featured

Prof. George K.T. Oduro leads 8-member team to plan National Education Forum

GraphicOnline Feb - 02 - 2025 , 15:47 3 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed an eight-member committee to organise the National Education Forum, fulfilling his pledge to Ghanaians to engage stakeholders in shaping the future of education.

The committee, chaired by Professor George K.T. Oduro, former Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, has been given two weeks to submit its report and plan for the forum.

The other members of the committee are Professor Goski Alabi, Professor Rosemary Bosu, Dr. Samuel Awuku, and Professor Smile Dzisi. The remaining members include Kofi Asare, Stephen Owusu, and Inusah Shiraz.

Committee's mandate and key responsibilities

According to a statement issued by the Presidency Communications Office and signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Acting Spokesperson to the President, the committee has been tasked with developing a theme and sub-themes to guide discussions at the forum.

The team will identify key stakeholders in the education sector, including students, parents, teachers (both pre-tertiary and tertiary), private sector players, researchers, civil society organisations, development partners, religious bodies, political parties, Ghanaian educational researchers in the diaspora, chiefs, heads of educational institutions, and the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education.

Additionally, the committee is expected to propose a venue and date for the forum, set up a secretariat to document activities, provide a budget for the event, and develop a stakeholder activity agenda with time allocations.

The team will also compile a comprehensive report detailing the findings and recommendations of the forum and draft a national education policy framework with an action plan for implementation within three weeks after the forum.

The committee has further been directed to consider any other relevant issues necessary for the success of the event.

The National Education Forum is expected to serve as a platform for inclusive dialogue, bringing together diverse voices to deliberate on key challenges and opportunities in Ghana’s education system.

With a strict two-week timeline, the committee’s work is anticipated to set the stage for the development of a robust and forward-looking education policy aimed at improving learning outcomes and shaping the future of Ghana’s education sector.

About Professor George K.T Oduro

Prof. George K.T Oduro is a lecturer in Administrative Theory in Education, Administration in Higher Education, Supervision of Teaching and Learning at the MPhil and M.Ed levels. He also teach courses in Qualitative Research Design at the PhD level. He has also supervised over 50 postgraduate theses/dissertation.

Prof. George K.T Oduro completed Cambridge University in 2003 with a PhD. His PhD thesis was adjudged the Second best in the 2004 Best Thesis Competition of the British Educational Leadership, Management and Administration Society (BELMAS).

He is involved in a number of national and international research collaborations that focus on improving quality education delivery in Ghana and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Prof. George K.T Oduro has been very instrumental in promoting the concept of Leadership for Learning (LfL) in Ghana. He has also been a strong advocate of the non-politicization of educational institutions in the country.