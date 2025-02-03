Featured

DCOP Lydia Donkor leads probe into Nsoatre hooliganism incident

GraphicOnline Sports News Feb - 03 - 2025 , 07:24 1 minute read

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Lydia Donkor will lead a full-scale investigation into the violent clashes that marred the Ghana Premier League match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko at the Nana Koramansah Park on 2nd February 2025.

DCOP Lydia Donkor, who also chairs the GFA Security Committee, will work alongside her team in collaboration with the FA Prosecutor to uncover the circumstances that led to the violence. The tragic incident resulted in the death of a fan, multiple injuries, and significant destruction of property.

The GFA condemned the acts of hooliganism, stressing that the matter will be subjected to a thorough investigation as part of efforts to curb violence in Ghanaian football.

“The incident—which deserves condemnation from all football stakeholders—will be subjected to full-scale investigations in our attempt to curb hooliganism in our football,” the statement read.

The GFA assured the public of its commitment to conducting an exhaustive investigation and taking decisive action against those responsible.

“Football fans and the general public are urged to assist with any relevant information to aid the investigation,” the statement concluded.

With the investigation underway, stakeholders in Ghanaian football are keenly watching to see what measures will be put in place to prevent such violent incidents in the future.