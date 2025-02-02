Featured

Kotoko fan stabbed to death at Nsoatreman match

GraphicOnline Sports News Feb - 02 - 2025 , 19:34 3 minutes read

Asante Kotoko has confirmed the tragic death of one of its supporters following violent clashes during their Ghana Premier League Matchday 19 fixture against Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Koramansah Park today.

In an official statement, the club revealed that the fan sustained fatal injuries during the post-match violence and later passed away at the Sunyani Hospital.

"Our Kumasi-based reporter, Emmanuel Owusu, reports that the entire Kotoko team visited the hospital, where they received the devastating news."

The match, which ended in a 1-0 defeat for Kotoko, was marred by chaotic scenes both on and off the pitch. Tensions boiled over as players from both sides clashed, leading to the referee issuing four red cards. The situation spiraled out of control after the final whistle, resulting in violent confrontations between fans.

Kotoko, in its statement, strongly condemned the "violent and unacceptable incidents" that occurred during the match, stating that from the moment of their arrival, the team was subjected to hostility and confrontations from sections of the home supporters.

"Missiles were thrown at our bench on multiple occasions, creating an unsafe environment for our players and officials," the statement read.

The situation further deteriorated when Kotoko’s Head of Media suffered a serious ear injury after being struck by an object. Additionally, some supporters invaded the pitch and physically attacked Kotoko goalkeeper, Mohammed Camara, while also hurling missiles at him.

Beyond the incidents on the field, reports indicate that media personnel and supporters who traveled from Kumasi were also attacked.

"Tragically, one of our supporters who was stabbed during the violence has succumbed to his injuries at the hospital," Kotoko confirmed.

Kotoko has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to launch an immediate investigation to ensure those responsible for the violence are held accountable.

"This senseless loss of life is devastating, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire Asante Kotoko fraternity."

The club also reported extensive damage to valuable equipment belonging to the team. Laptops, communication devices used by the technical team, and other essential audio-visual gadgets were destroyed in the chaos.

Kotoko expressed deep concern about the persistence of hooliganism in Ghanaian football, warning that such incidents endanger players, officials, media personnel, and supporters.

"Football must be played in a secure and fair environment, and these acts of violence must not be tolerated," the statement added.

The club assured its full cooperation with the GFA in any investigation and called for stronger security measures at league venues to prevent future tragedies.