GFA postpones GPL Matchday 20 fixtures following Nsoatreman-Kotoko violence

GraphicOnline Feb - 03 - 2025 , 12:23 2 minutes read

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the postponement of Matchday 20 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) in response to the violent incidents that occurred during the fixture between Nsoatreman FC and Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Nana Koramansah Park on 2nd February 2025.

In a statement, the GFA explained that the decision was made to allow for engagements with key stakeholders and discussions on the implications of the violence.

“This move is aimed at creating space for the GFA to engage with relevant stakeholders and discuss the ramifications of the violence,” the statement read.

The GFA added that the postponement would allow for a thorough assessment of the situation, consultation with stakeholders, and the development of strategies to prevent similar incidents in the future.

GFA’s response to hooliganism

The postponement follows the GFA’s strong condemnation of the acts of hooliganism that marred the GPL Matchday 19 fixture between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC, which led to the tragic death of a Kotoko supporter, multiple injuries, and the destruction of property.

Describing the events as “an unacceptable blemish on the integrity of our game”, the GFA extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased while wishing a swift recovery to those injured.

Ban on Nsoatreman FC’s home venue and investigations underway

As part of immediate measures, the GFA Executive Committee has invoked Article 14(2) of the Premier League Regulations, placing an indefinite ban on Nsoatreman FC’s home venue.

“This action ensures the safety of all stakeholders while investigations proceed,” the statement added.

The GFA’s Security Committee, led by DCOP Lydia Donkor, along with FA Prosecutors, has been tasked with gathering match reports, documentation, and evidence to present to the FA’s Disciplinary Committee.

Additionally, the GFA has engaged the Ghana Police Service to conduct a full-scale investigation into the violence.

“We expect law enforcement agencies to deploy all necessary tools to ensure that those responsible for these heinous acts are identified, arrested, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the GFA stated.

The FA also reiterated its zero-tolerance policy on violence in Ghanaian football, warning that severe sanctions would be imposed on any club, official, or supporter found guilty of inciting or engaging in such behaviour.

Ensuring the safety and integrity of Ghanaian football

The GFA assured the public that further updates, including decisions from its Disciplinary Committee and findings from the police investigation, would be communicated in due course.

With the league now on hold, stakeholders in Ghanaian football are hopeful that stricter security measures will be put in place to prevent future occurrences of hooliganism.