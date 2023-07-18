Sunon Asogli supports emergency relief fund, flood victims

Alberto Mario Noretti Jul - 18 - 2023 , 07:57

Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited last Saturday donated GH¢150,000 as seed money to the newly-established Asogli State Environmental Sustainability Fund, exactly a week after heavy rains flooded parts of Ho and displaced 1,052 people in the regional capital.

The power producer also donated 800 bottles of cooking oil and 800 bags of rice to the flood victims.

Asogli

“Sunon Asogli has the good people of Ghana at heart, and Ho is no exception,” said the Chairman of the company, Qun Yang.

He said the gesture was in line with the corporate social responsibly of Sunon Asogli, and to show solidarity and friendship to the victims of the flood.

“The gesture is also to support our host in Ghana and Africa, Togbe Afede XIV,” added Mr Yang.

Mr Yang said Sunon Asogli, the first successful independent power producer in Ghana, had been in commercial operation since 2011, with a strong determination to alleviate intermittent power shortages in Ghana.

He said apart from thermal generation power, the company was in the process of building renewable energy projects in Ghana and sub-Saharan Africa to contribute to the world energy transition agenda.

For his part, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli, Togbe Afede, who is the founder of Sunon Asogli, thanked the company for the donations, which he described as very touching.

He said the floods on July 8, this year, were a shameful occurrence and the results of the recalcitrant attitude of many residents who disposed of plastics and household wastes into waterways with impunity, thwarting the efforts of the municipal assembly to maintain a sound environment.

Togbe Afede observed that floods were not new in Ho but the recent one took a dreadful magnitude because many residents did not learn any lesson from the previous and less destructive floods.

He urged the people to acquire a new sense of discipline to respect the environment and refrain from farming along the streams and putting up structures along water courses to avoid disasters in future.

Drains

The Agbogbomefia called on the assembly to embark on an exercise to thoroughly dredge the drains in the municipality and redesign the municipality with clearer waterways.

Togbe Afede also called for the revival of an active environmental task force in Ho to enforce the environmental by-laws of the assembly and swiftly prosecute those who flouted those laws.

The ceremony, which took place at the forecourt of the Asogli Palace at Ho-Bankoe, was attended by officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation.