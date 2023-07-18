Government, Armed Forces, and Police deny involvement with land guards

Kweku Zurek Jul - 18 - 2023 , 08:12

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), and Ghana Police Service have vehemently denied allegations of engaging land guards in their operations, refuting claims made in recent news reports.

In separate statements, the institutions assured the public that they adhere to legal processes in dealing with land encroachments and criminal activities.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, through a press release, addressed allegations published by the Daily Post Newspaper and Ghana web online news platform.

The ministry clarified that the government, including the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, does not contract the services of land guards.

Instead, the statement said the Lands Commission, a legal agency under the ministry, had engaged Aynok Holding Limited, a registered limited liability company, since 2012 to assist in reclaiming encroached government lands. The ministry emphasized that all encroached state lands are reclaimed through legal means.

The Ghana Armed Forces, in a separate statement, expressed dismay at the news story alleging their use of land guards to reclaim encroached lands.

The GAF categorically denied these claims, asserting that relying on land guards would be an illegal activity and against their principles. The GAF highlighted that the allegations were unsubstantiated and originated from the Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Prof Patrick Agbesinyale, during a Parliamentary Committee meeting. The GAF urged the media and the public to verify such claims with their Department of Public Relations before publishing them, emphasizing their commitment to protecting the country's borders.

Similarly, the Ghana Police Service refuted the claims of using land guards to reclaim and protect lands.

The administration stressed that the allegations were false and unfounded, urging the public to disregard them. The police assured the public that they had not engaged the services of land guards but, in fact, have intensified their operations against land guards in affected communities.

They reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the rule of law, ensuring public safety, and bringing perpetrators of illegal activities to justice.