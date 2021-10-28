School pupils educated on healthy nutrition

Good nutrition, especially a good breakfast, has been identified to have several benefits including its contribution to the cognitive development of children.
Experts say it also improves their learning outcomes in school and their general growth and wellbeing.
A media release issued in Accra said in commemoration of the “Better Breakfast Day”, Upfield, a plant-based consumer products company embarked on its continuous advocacy on good nutrition and the opportunity to encourage the consumption of a healthy breakfast, especially by children.
The company also used the occasion, which coincided with its third anniversary, to donate Blue Band products to selected schools in West Africa.
In Accra, it donated to pupils of the De Youngster’s International School in line with the company’s purpose of making people healthier and happier with nutritious and delicious plant-based food.
Speaking about the initiative, the Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications, Africa and Middle East at Upfield, Motola Oyebanjo, said the school visit and donations were part of the company and Blue Band’s efforts to promote the importance of good nutrition in ensuring a healthy start and better learning outcomes for school-aged children.
During the visit, Upfield’s Country Head of Sales in Ghana, Mr Paul Dowuona said, “the message we take along with us to our communities is one of healthy living, good nutrition and the importance of being kind to the earth which are key parts of what Upfield and Blue Band stand for.”
In appreciation, the Assistant Head, Administration of the De Youngster’s International School, Mr Kevin King, said “We commend the effort of Upfield for being at the forefront of making people in our local communities understand the importance and benefits of healthy nutrition towards improving our wellness and growth and benefits for learning outcomes of children.”