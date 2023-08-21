Ridge Church School holds ceremony for JHS graduates

Elizabeth Konadu-Boakye Aug - 21 - 2023 , 07:35

Fresh basic school graduates have been encouraged to find more productive ways to spend their time as they wait for their results in order not to get into trouble.

They have also been urged to pay particular attention to what they consume from the internet and social media so that they are not misled to lead wayward lives.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ebenezer Chemists Limited, Ebenezer Sampong Bediako, who gave the advice, further urged the students not to consider everything that looked normal in society as right, but to follow the leading light of God and to live in purity.

"Be kind to others, and they will be kind to you; don't always wait to have everything clear before you begin an adventure; take things one step at a time because a little action can do wonders," he said.

Mr Bediako was addressing the passing out ceremony for 77 students of the Accra Ridge Church School yesterday after they wrote the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The ceremony in Accra was on the theme: “Be good example to your world”.

It was attended by parents, guardians and well-wishers who came to support the students after completing their basic school education.

Students during the ceremony

The day was also used to honour some students who excelled in various fields and distinguished themselves throughout their stay in the school.

Consistency

The Headmistress of the school, Nana Ama Acheampongmaa Badasu, said this year’s batch of students was considered rigorous because they faced a lot of challenges climbing up the ladder of education.

She said aside from the numerous challenges that came with the emergence of COVID-19, the 2023 batch was introduced to a new curriculum which they had to quickly adjust to.

“There were no textbooks.

You depended on your teachers and learners’ resource packs with very scanty information yet you were very consistent and developed different strategies to study and catch up, which included online group studies,” she said.

Despite the challenges, the headmistress said the students went the extra mile while still engaging in other school activities, which prepared them adequately for the examination and set them aside as good examples to other students in the school.

Congratulations.

You have done it.

All the hard work has finally paid off, and you're ready to take the next big step in life.

You have, indeed, been good examples to the school, and I'm proud of you,” Mrs Badasu said.

She further urged the students to imbibe values such as integrity, hard work, service, leadership, humility, diligence, respect and excellence to attain more success in life.

She expressed gratitude to the stakeholders of the school for their support and contribution towards the success of the school and the successful completion of the candidates.