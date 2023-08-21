President bids Equatorial Guinea ambassador farewell

Donald Ato Dapatem Aug - 21 - 2023 , 07:42

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended the outgoing Equatorial Guinea ambassador to Ghana, Mauricio Mauro Epkua Obama, for helping to build on the existing relations between the two countries.

He described the ties between the two nations as long standing and said “thank you for keeping afloat the relations between Ghana and Equatorial Guinea”.

President Akufo-Addo made the commendation when Mr Obama called to bid him farewell after the end of his duty tour of the country at the Jubilee House in Accra last Friday.

Visit

President Akufo-Addo expressed the hope of visiting Equatorial Guinea, and also said he was prepared to receive President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo in Ghana.

“You have done well to maintain the relations between the two countries which means that you have accomplished your purpose here,” he added.

For his part, Mr Obama expressed appreciation to the Government and people of Ghana for the warm reception and assistance he enjoyed throughout his duty tour of the country which, he said, helped to strengthen relations between the two countries.

He gave an assurance that although he was going to China as his next duty tour “I will never hesitate to do what I can do in favour of Ghana”.