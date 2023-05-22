Puma Energy Ghana swears in new Union executives

Graphic Online May - 22 - 2023 , 21:39

Elected executives of the newly formed Puma Energy Distribution Ghana Limited chapter of the General Transport Petroleum & Chemical Workers Union (GTPCWU) of TUC have been sworn into office recently.

The mandate of the freshly elected executives is to represent the union in negotiations and also to champion the welfare of the workforce in Puma Energy Ghana.

In his acceptance speech, the newly sworn in Union Chairman, Brother Karl Kplorla Gidiglo, expressed his excitement at the opportunity to serve.

He promised to strengthen the relationship between staff and management in achieving organisational goals and workers welfare.

He noted that the role of union executives is to seek the welfare of its members through legitimate negotiations and not to antagonise Management.

The General Manager of Puma Energy, Mr. Zwelithini Mlotshwa agreed with his assertion and highlighted the essential need for harmony in building an effective and cordial relationship between the Union and management.

The General Secretary of the mother Union (GTPCWU) Brother Fuseini Iddrisu after successfully swearing in the executives reiterated the fact that there must always be warmth and unity to foster a great relationship between the union and management.

Puma Energy is a Swiss multinational mid- and downstream oil company, majority-owned by Singapore-based French company Trafigura.

Its operations span around 40 countries across five continents and encompass the supply, storage, refining, distribution, and retail of a range of petroleum products