Pope John School gets Science Innovation and Incubation Centre from 2000-year-group

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Mar - 22 - 2024 , 18:21

The 2000-year-group of Pope John Senior High School and Junior Seminary in the Eastern Region have initiated a project to construct an incubation centre that will promote science and innovation in the school.

The Science Innovation and Incubation Centre, estimated to cost US$300,000, has been scheduled to be completed in two years.

The centre is expected to provide a conducive environment for research, experimentation, and collaboration among students and teachers.

At a sod-cutting ceremony to commence the construction of the centre last Saturday, the President of the year group, Kwadwo Asare said the project was a testament to the year-group's dedication and commitment to academic excellence in the school and the country as a whole.

He, therefore, expressed his gratitude to all individuals in the 2000-year-group who contributed in various ways to make the project a reality, highlighting the positive impact that the new edifice would have on the school community.

Mr Asare said the year-group was excited to see the project come to fruition and looked forward to the positive impact it would bring to the beneficiaries.

Also speaking at the event, a member of the Project Committee, Dr Michael Ankama Bekoe, noted that the centre would have a research facility where scientists and researchers could conduct cutting-edge research in various fields, including biology, chemistry, physics, and environmental science.

This, he said, would provide a platform for collaboration and innovation, as well as opportunities for students to gain practical experience in their chosen field of study.

He stressed the importance of hands-on learning and practical experience in the field of science, pointing out that it was crucial for students to apply theoretical knowledge to real-world situations in order to fully understand and appreciate the complexities of science.

Dr Bekoe further highlighted the role of research in pushing the boundaries of knowledge and driving advancements in various scientific disciplines.

“Overall, the establishment of the legacy project will provide a valuable resource for students, researchers and the wider community, fostering a culture of curiosity, discovery, and innovation in the field of science," he stated.

The Headmaster of the School, Rev Fr Benjamin Opoku Ohene noted that when the facility was completed, would play a vital role in facilitating the school's vision to educate and produce globally competitive students.

“The initiative by the 2000-year-group is commendable as it shows their commitment to giving back to their alma mater and supporting the next generation of students adding that the science innovation and incubation centre will undoubtedly benefit the school and help nurture future scientists and innovators,”

Rev. Fr. Opoku Ohene called on other year-groups of the school to come to their aid, stressing that the school was in need of some vital teaching and learning materials, including furniture.