OSP revokes freezing order on 5 bank accounts of Cecilia Dapaah

Zadok Kwame Gyesi

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has revoked the freezing order of five bank accounts of the former Sanitation and water Resources Minister, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

However, the freezing order for other bank accounts belonging to the former Minister, remains in force, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has stated in a statement dated Monday, October 16, 2023.

"The freezing order is still in force and effect in respect of the other bank accounts and financial assets of Ms. Dapaah," he stated.

The OSP commenced investigation in July 2023 in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding large amount of money and other valuable items involving Madam Dapaah. 

