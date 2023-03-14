Odehyie Ayim enstooled Akakom Chief

Odehyie Kojo Boa Amoako-Atta Ayim has been installed as the new Chief of Kyemanuasi Akakom in the West Atiwa District in the Eastern Region.

He bears the stool name Barima Aboagye Asuming II, as he succeeds Barima Obugyie Abuakwa, who passed away in 2021 at age 105.

He was chosen from among four royals who qualified and were nominated for the stool.

Odehyie Amoako-Atta Ayim received the endorsement of the majority of the royals, including the family head, Abusuapanin Kwasi Buabeng, and the queenmother.

Ceremony

At Akakom yesterday, the Kyebi Abontendomhene and Head of the Kyebi Executive Council, Osabarima Okwabrani Marfo, performed the rites to outdoor the new Kyemanuasi Akakomhene.

The ceremony, a rites of enstoolment, was a solemn and tradition-filled event which sought to publicly confirm the choice made by the royals over their selection of a new traditional leader.

After the rites, Barima Aboagye Asuming II was carried shoulder high and paraded through the town.

Present at the ceremony were the Achiasehene, Osabarima Daasebre Gyani Akanten; the Queenmother of Akakom, Nana Aboagyewaa Domina; Akakom Amankrado, Baffour Oduro Botwe; Akakom Gyasihene, Baffour Danso Abiam; and Akakom Sanaahene, Nana Adansi Abuakwa Twum Barima Fritete.

Also present were several of the Ayoko royals of Akakom, including Odehyie Kwame Obeng, Odehyie Koo Mante, Ohene Daniel Yaw Boateng and Frank Oduro.

New Akakomhene

Odehyie Amoako-Atta Ayim, 59, is a business executive and owner of Pizo Farms, which is mainly into animal husbandry.

He lived in the United Kingdom for over 30 years and returned to Ghana in 2015 to focus on his businesses.

A known philanthropist, Barima Aboagye Asuming II is a grandson of Nana Ofori-Atta I, the illustrious Omanhene of Akyem Abuakwa who reigned in the 20th century.