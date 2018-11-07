NTHC Properties present education materials to basic sch

NTHC Properties Limited, a division of NTHC Limited, has presented educational materials worth GH¢20,000 to the Osu Ringway Estate Basic School in Accra.
The materials include two desktop computers and accessories, a projector and 10 white boards.
Donation
Presenting the items, the Managing Director of the company, Mrs Eva Andoh-Poku, said the gesture was in response to a request by the school authorities for assistance.
She said the company found it necessary to contribute its quota to support the government in its effort to improve the quality of education in the country.
Mrs Andoh-Poku said she was happy to see the school which was established in 1962 as a model school, transform into a basic school with such improved facilities and urged all to support the current educational reforms in the country to the benefit of future generations.
She also congratulated the management of the school on their effort at sustaining the positive gains over the years and pledged her company’s continued support to the development of the school.
The Managing Director of NTHC Limited, Mr Kwabena Appiah, for his part, said the company could not have invested time and money in any intervention other than education and expressed the hope that the relations between the school and the company would be strengthened.
He advised the schoolchildren to use the items to improve their studies so that they would become responsible adults.
Headmistress
The Headmistress of the school, Mrs Ruth Ahumah Djietror, thanked NTHC for responding swiftly to their request and pledged to ensure that the items were used for their intended purposes.
Mrs Djietror appealed to other companies and benevolent organisations to assist the school with ceiling fans and other items to improve ventilation in the classrooms.
