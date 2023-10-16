NCCE commiserates with former President Kufuor

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Oct - 16 - 2023 , 05:46

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) last week visited former President John Agyekum Kufuor and his family at Peduase to commiserate with them over the loss of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor.

Led by the Chairperson of the commission, Kathleen Addy, the NCCE delegation, including commission members, management and staff, paid homage to the former First Lady and greeted the former President and the bereaved family as customs demand.

Ms Addy later signed the book of condolence, describing the former First Lady as an epitome of peace and champion of human rights and causes relating to women and children.

In an interview with the media, the NCCE chairperson said the former First Lady led an exemplary life and set the standards for other women to emulate.

“She did her job flawlessly, was mother of the nation and someone who always had ear for people,” she said.

Support to NCCE

Ms Addy said the commission decided to commiserate with former President Kufuor not only because of the exemplary life of the former First Lady but also due to the tremendous support the former President gave to the NCCE during his tenure.

“Former President Kufuor was one of our greatest supporters.

While he was President, he went out of his way to give all the support possibly to help the NCCE adequately discharge its constitutional mandate,” she added.

Burial

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that a state funeral will be held for Mrs Theresa Kufuor.

Informing the family of the late Mrs Kufuor about the decision, the President said the late former First Lady deserved to be given all the respect of the state.

The family had gone to the Jubilee House to formally inform the President about the passing of Mrs Kufuor, which happened on October 1, as well as inform him about the funeral date.

Confirming the date, the spokesperson of the family delegation, Papa Kofi Mensah, indicated that the final funeral rites would begin with a burial service at the forecourt of the State House on November 16, 2023.

The body will then be conveyed to Kumasi for burial rites on November 18 after which she would be laid to rest on November 19, 2023.

Final funeral rites will be held on the same day after the burial.

Profile

Aside from being a former First Lady, Mrs Kufuor, nee Mensah, was the youngest sister of the late astute politician and former Member of Parliament and senior minister during President Kufuor’s administration, Joseph Henry Mensah

Born on October 25, 1935, she married John Kufuor in 1962 and they have been together for 61 years.

Mrs. Kufuor lived most of her working life in the United Kingdom after studying at the Radcliffe Infirmary, Oxford and Paddington General Hospital, London, and qualifying as a State

Certified Midwife with a Certificate in Premature Nursing.

The Former First Lady started her education at the Catholic Convent in Keta, in the Volta Region.

After that, she went to London and became a Registered Nurse after getting her education from Southern Hospital Group of Nursing in Edinburgh, Scotland.