GACL adjudged ‘Most Profitable’ state-owned enterprise

Daily Graphic Oct - 16 - 2023 , 05:41

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has been adjudged the "Most Profitable” state-owned enterprise (SOE) for the year 2022 at the Public Enterprises League Table (PELT) awards.

The State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) organised the events last Wednesday as a barometer to encourage profitable performance by SOEs.

A citation read at the event lauded GACL for achieving the highest profitability parameter under the Performance Contract Key Performance Index.

The award was in recognition of GACL's delivery of financial returns.

Encouraging

passenger traffic

During the year under review, international passenger traffic, including transit passengers, recorded a recovery of 83.9 per cent of the 2019 levels.

In 2022, the full year passenger traffic was 2.33 million compared to 2019 throughput of 1.95 million.

Domestic passenger traffic, on the other hand, increased by 23.4 per cent from 690,314 in 2019 to 852,101 at the end of 2022.

Dedicated team

Receiving the award, the Managing Director of GACL, Pamela Djamson-Tettey, said: “It is a great privilege to receive this award on behalf of the team at Ghana Airports.

“This could not have been possible without the dedication of the team.

Their collective resolve to overcome the challenges, following the COVID-19 pandemic era, is creditable,” she said.

Mrs Djamson-Tettey said the award came at a time when GACL was still honouring its loan obligations arising from the term loan facility for the construction of Terminal 3 and the Domestic Airport Passenger Service Charge (APSC), still pegged at GH₵5 per passenger.

“I am aware of discussions to secure a review of the APSC.

This is very important because the upward adjustment we are seeking, will, among other things, enable us to maintain existing newly constructed airports in the regions to world class standards.

“The future looks promising and we are confident and poised to remain on this path of profitability,” she said.

Ghana Airports Company Limited was incorporated in 2006 with a responsibility for planning, developing, managing and maintaining airports in Ghana, including Kotoka

International Airport and the regional airports namely Tamale, Kumasi, Sunyani, Wa and Ho.

The vision of GACL is to position Ghana as the preferred aviation hub and leader in airport business in West Africa.