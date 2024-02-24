GNPC equips 166 artisans with start-up tools

Graphic online Feb - 24 - 2024 , 22:47

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah, has explained that the overarching measure of the corporation’s success is the degree to which its activities inure to the benefit of Ghanaians.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony organised by the GNPC Foundation for 166 artisans trained and certified under its ‘Skilled Artisans Project’, Mr Danquah emphasised the corporation’s commitment to empowering Ghanaians through tangible opportunities for skill development and economic self-sufficiency.

He stressed that while GNPC’s primary function revolves around petroleum exploration and production, its broader mandate encompasses fostering sustainable socio-economic development for all Ghanaians.

“This graduation ceremony is not just a culmination of training programs; it is a testament to GNPC's unwavering dedication to empowering our people,” Mr Danquah said.

“We firmly believe that a fundamental goal of our business is to uplift and empower Ghanaians, ensuring that they have the tools and resources to thrive in an ever-evolving economic landscape,” he added.

The ceremony, held under the auspices of the GNPC’s esteemed livelihood empowerment programme, served as a platform to celebrate the accomplishments of the 166 artisans who had undergone rigorous training in various vocational fields.

From tailoring and welding to electronics and carpentry among other competencies, these artisans emerged not only with newfound skills but also with a renewed sense of purpose and determination to succeed.

In his address, the GNPC CEO underscored the transformative power of skills development in driving individual prosperity and national progress.

He emphasised the importance of equipping Ghanaians with practical skills aligned with market demands, thereby fostering entrepreneurship, innovation, and job creation across various sectors of the economy.

“By investing in skills development and entrepreneurship, we are not only empowering individuals to secure their livelihoods but also laying the foundation for sustainable economic growth and social cohesion,” he stressed

Highlighting key milestones achieved under the project from its inception in 2018, Dr. Dominic Kwesi Eduah, the Executive Director for GNPC Foundation, said over 2000 youth across several regions have benefited from the project with certifications from the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) which has since enabled them to fully set up their own businesses and boosted their employability standings.

“Our foundation is built on the belief that every individual possesses untapped potential waiting to be unleashed and with initiatives like this, we aim to unlock that potential and empower Ghanaian youth to become agents of change in their communities,” he concluded.

Echoing similar sentiments, Hon Frederick Blay, Board Chairman of GNPC, emphasized the pivotal role of artisanal skills in driving economic growth and urged the graduates to seize the opportunities before them. Embarking on a journey of entrepreneurship armed with the tools and knowledge to succeed, he further charged the youth to be guided by passion and determination as they carve out their path to be coming contributors to Ghana’s development.

Odeneho Kwaffo Akoto III, Paramount Chief of Akwamu and the chairman for the occasion, in a brief remark, urged the graduands to make proper use of the tools and admonished them to be worthy ambassadors of GNPC.

Other notable figures in attendance were Hon Seth Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister, and Hon Isaac Apaw Gyasi, the MCE for New Juaben South, underscoring the collaborative effort between GNPC and local government authorities in driving development initiatives. Their words of encouragement and support further bolstered the graduates’ confidence as they embarked on their entrepreneurial journeys.

From sewing machines and welding equipment to diagnostic machines and gas stoves among others, and in an atmosphere imbued with a sense of optimism and possibility, each artisan received tools relevant to their area of expertise with each tool symbolizing not just a means of livelihood but also a tangible manifestation of GNPC’s commitment to empowering Ghanaians and nurturing the growth and prosperity of Ghana’s artisanal workforce.