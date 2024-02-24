Asante-Mampong Krontihene donates equipment to Mampong Hospital

Nana Yaw Barimah Feb - 24 - 2024 , 23:06

A Ghanaian Medical Officer based in the United States of America (USA), has donated assorted medical equipment worth about $10,000 to the Asante-Mampong Government Hospital.

Among the items were an E.C.G. machine and other accoutrements, Nasal Cannulas and other Endoscopy equipment

Handing over the items to the hospital management, Nana Dr. Kofi Nyantakyi Atta-Mensah who is also the Krontihene of Asante-Mampong Traditional Area noted that it has always been his plan to ensure that the health needs of people are met in the Mampong area and also assist the youth to have better education.

Flanked by his wife, Mrs. Juliana Atta-Mensah noted that, the donation was from himself and the wife, St. Francis Hospital and also G.I. Endoscopy Clinic both at Win-Mensah Nana Attadsor-Hartford in Connecticut, USA.

The Medical Superintendent in charge of the Mampong Hospital, Dr. Kwasi Gyimah thanked them for the support