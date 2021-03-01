Methodist Bishop Dr Paul Boafo takes COVID-19 jab [VIDEO]

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev Dr Paul Boafo was among the personalities who took their COVID-19 vaccination first jab on Monday.
The move is to reassure the public that the vaccine is safe.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday urged citizens to ignore conspiracy theories surrounding coronavirus vaccines ahead of the launch of the nationwide inoculation campaign against the virus on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
"Fellow Ghanaians, I know there are still some who continue to express doubts about the vaccine, others have expressed reservations about its efficacy, with some taking sides with conspiracy theorists who believe the vaccine has been created to wipe out the African race. This is far from the truth,” Akufo-Addo said in a nationwide address on Sunday night.
“Taking the vaccine will not alter your DNA, it will not embed a tracking device in your body, neither will it cause infertility in women or in men,” he said.
Ahead of the launch the campaign after receiving 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca shots, health authorities in Ghana, like in other countries, are facing rumours and scepticism about vaccines, driven mostly by mistrust of pharmaceutical companies and other beliefs.
