Maame Akua, children need help

For some time now, a mother and her two children (aged 12 and one) have been sleeping in front of the ECG Substation on the Graphic Road in Accra.
The woman who gave her name as Maame Akua and said she hailed from Elimina in the Central Region.
She stated that she had to move her children from an uncompleted building at Bawjiase, near Kasoa, where she lived with the father of the one-year old after a misunderstanding.
Their current location exposes the young children to illnesses and harm, especially with the number of mentally deranged people who live on the lawns not too far from where she sleeps with her children.
During the day, she takes the children round the Central Business District of Accra to preach, use public washrooms and eat. She returns to the Graphic Road by 6: 30 p.m.
Her elder daughter, who is out of school due to recurrent epileptic seizures, helps lay their mat and secures an old mosquito net in place with concrete pavement blocks.
The mother then covers them with plastic sheets before crawling into the makeshift tent.
