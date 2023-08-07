Leslie Alex Ayeh sits on ASCE Committee

A Past President (PP) of the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) who is the immediate past president of the West African Federation of Engineering Organisation (WAFEO), Leslie Alex Ayeh, has been nominated to sit on the Transportation and Development Institute of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Committee on Airfields Pavements.

Effective July, 2023, Mr Ayeh joins his fellow engineers from the United States to serve on the committee to deliberate on matters that will enhance the transportation and development of Airfield pavements in the America Society of Civil Engineers, with the hope of transferring the knowledge gained to help improve airfield pavement design and management in Ghana and Africa.

Federation

Mr Ayeh is a Fellow of the GhIE and a Board member of the Federation of African Engineering Organisation (FAEO). He is also a Transportation Engineer with over 42 years experience.

He is the Senior Partner of Ayeh & Ayeh , an Engineering Consulting firm, and has worked on several aviation projects in Ghana and a number of road projects in Western and East Africa.

He was educated at Achimota School and St. Augustine’s College, and proceeded to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, to pursue a degree in Engineering.

He has participated in training programmes organised by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE/T&DI/FAA) on Airport Design.

Leslie Alex Ayeh is a member of the Full Gospel Business Men’s fellowship international and a member of Accra Ridge Church.