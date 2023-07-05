KNUST student in stable condition after attempted suicide - Management

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Jul - 05 - 2023 , 12:52

The management of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has explained that the student who attempted suicide on Tuesday was in a stable condition.

He is currently receiving the needed treatment from doctors and counsellors.

He attempted to jump from the balcony of the fifth floor of Brunei Hostel on Tuesday [July 4, 2023].

He was however rescued by colleagues.

A video circulating on social media, shows the student hanging on a window with about four people pulling him up to safety.

The University Relations Officer, Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe has said investigations are ongoing.

“For now, he is stable, and investigations are ongoing to find out the cause of his attempted suicide and the various support systems that we can afford him.”