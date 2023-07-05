Women in PR Ghana to host 7th edition of summit on July 7-8

GraphicOnline Jul - 05 - 2023 , 12:35

The seventh edition of the Women in PR Ghana Summit is set to take place on July 7-8, 2023 under the theme “Positioning PR Women for Professional Growth and Excellence”.

The two-day summit will commence on the 7th with a virtual session on Zoom and streamed on Facebook, and an in-person session at the Fitzgerald, Cantonments on the second day.





In line with the theme, this year’s summit aims to address the capacity-building progress of female Public Relations and Communications professionals, educating, inspiring and empowering them to reposition themselves for career development. Discussions will stem from Leadership and Reputation Management, Corporate Business Etiquette, PR and Technology, The Power of Collaboration, Measuring PR Impact amongst others.



The summit will bring together notable and exceptional communication experts from across Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa. Among the esteemed speakers are Esi Hammond, former Director of Communications, Bank of Ghana as the Keynote Speaker; Gifty Bingley, Senior Communications Officer/Head of Public Information, AMISOM African Union; Ivy Heward-Mills, Communications Strategist, International Protocol and Cross-Cultural Etiquette Expert & Deputy Director Public Affairs, UPSA; Oluwasola Obagbemi, Corporate Communications Manager, Anglophone West Africa, META; Tshego Kekana, Alpha Destiny Communications South Africa; Praise Nutakor, Head of Communications and Partnerships UNDP; amongst others.

According to the founder of Women in PR Ghana, Ms Faith Senam Ocloo, “this year’s event will take a dynamic format in the form of a PR masterclass. This masterclass format has been carefully chosen to address the pressing need for comprehensive knowledge and skills in the field of PR, especially for female professionals.”

Additionally, this year's event will feature the second edition of the Women in PR Ghana Mentoring Programme, which was initiated last year. Aligned with our core objective of mentoring the next generation of PR professionals, this programme offers young professionals the opportunity for one-on-one engagement and mentoring with the Top 10 Women in PR Ghana for 2022. Selected mentees will undergo a mentoring orientation to prepare them for their mentorship sessions, which will take place on the day of the summit and throughout the year.

Emefa Apawu, broadcast journalist and TV presenter from the Multimedia Group will host this year’s summit, while Sweetie Aborchie, also a news anchor with the Daily Guide Network (DGN) will host Day 1 of the event.

The 2023 Summit is supported by Voltic Ghana, Total Ghana Petroleum PLC, Hollard Insurance, Vivo Energy Ghana, PURC, Woodin, e’april Public Relations, Excelsis, Presentation Plus and Naole Media. Follow Women in PR Ghana Page for all live streaming videos.