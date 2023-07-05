Mechanised water systems for 4 Upper West communities

Emmanuel Modey Jul - 05 - 2023 , 12:32

The Netherlands Development Organisation (SNV), under its Healthy Future for All (HF4A) project, has handed over solar-powered mechanised water facilities to the people of Basebele in the Nandom Municipality of the Upper West Region.

The handover last Saturday also marked the symbolic inauguration of four such solar-powered mechanised water facilities constructed for four communities in the Nandom Municipality and Lambussie District, aimed at promoting sustainable development.

The four beneficiary communities are Basebele, Piiri, Billaw and Nabaala.

The implementation of the three-year HF4A project that began in July last year involved the provision of 2,200 gallons of potable water per day to satisfy about 9,000 rural people and improve the water supply, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) needs in the two districts.

Under the project, all the units at the health facilities and basic schools have been connected and handwashing facilities and latrines constructed in the institutions.

It will also provide 75 hand-washing facilities for schools and healthcare facilities, train and resource 22 women in soap making and establish a $100,000 revolving fund for women engaged in WASH activities.

The Nandom Rural Bank currently manages the revolving fund.

The four water facilities in addition to 16 others to be completed by the end of the year will greatly improve the availability of potable water in the area.

Results

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Paramount Chief of the Nandom Traditional Area, Naa Professor Edmund Nmwinyen Delle Chiir VIII, noted that the HF4A project had, in its short period of existence, achieved some remarkable results that went to complement the government’s programme of providing such facilities throughout the country.

The Country Director of SNV, Pieter Spaarman, said the aim of the intervention was to contribute to poverty alleviation and enhance decentralisation. Mr Spaarman explained that under the project, latrine artisans, area mechanics and district staff would be supported to build their capacities to manage water supply and sanitation projects.

The Nandom Municipal Chief Executive, Raymond Nero, said the HF4A marked the beginning of a new era of improved livelihood for the people in the two districts.

He expressed his profound gratitude to SNV for their continuous efforts to improve the WASH needs of the rural people in the area.

He also asked the people to take good care of the facilities to provide them with potable water for a long time to come.