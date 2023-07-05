SHS food suppliers picketing at NAFCO spent first night

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Jul - 05 - 2023 , 12:13

Members of the National Food Suppliers Association picketing at the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) to demand debts owed them by government spent their first night sleeping over night at the food company.

The group said it would not end the picketing until the government paid the GH¢270 million owed the members as two years arrears.

They slept over at the premise to register their displeasure over the debt.

Their spokesperson, Kweku Amedume called on the government to pay their arrears, as they are being chased by their creditors from their homes.

According to him, their situation has become a serious national security issue that requires immediate attention.

“We no longer have peace in our homes. Our homes have been taken over by creditors, and we seem to have found a place here [Buffer Stock Company]. As you can see, most of them are sleeping like they’ve never slept before. This shows the kind of trauma they go through in their own beds.

Read also: SHS food suppliers picket at NAFCO