JICA urged to partner local government services to mobilize revenue digitally

Emelia Ennin Abbey May - 17 - 2023 , 15:13

The Head of Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, has appealed to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to help build the capacity of Local Government Service staff in revenue mobilisation through digitalisation.

He made the appeal when the new Chief Representative of the JICA, Suzuki Momoko, paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Accra on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Suzuki Momoko became the new Chief Representative of JICA in March this year.

Digitalization

Nana Ato Arthur commended JICA for the various technical support provided to Local Government Services.

However, he said one major area in the Service that needed support is the use of technology and digitalisation to maximise revenue mobilisation and called on JICA to help build the capacity of Local Government Service staff.

He lauded the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for adopting digitalisation as an avenue to better the economy.

The Head of Service revealed that other areas worthy of attention were transformational leadership, agricultural technology and change of the mindset of people.

He, therefore, implored JICA to partner with the Local Government Service to tap into the best practices in Japan.

Nana Ato Arthur lauded the JICA knowledge co-creation programme which has impacted positively records keeping in the Local Government Service.

The Head of Service expressed appreciation to the Japanese government for the many programmes undertaken in Ghana as a development partner.

Technical support

Suzuki Momoko, the Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency, enumerated the various technical support programmes provided by JICA in the areas of health, education, and agriculture among others.

She gave the assurance that JICA and the Japanese government will continue to provide such technical support to Ghana.