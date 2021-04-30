Intensify teachings on adverse effects of LGBTQI+

The Bishop of the Tema Diocese of The Methodist Church Ghana, Rt. Rev. Samuel Ofori-Akyea, has called on christians to intensify their teachings on the Lesbian, Gay Bisexual and Transgender, Queer Intersex (LGBTQI+) issue as well as educate their members, especially the youth and the Sunday School children on the adverse effects of the practices of the group.
Quoting various books from the Bible, he said it gave a clear standard for christians on the subject which meant that, it was not the practice of christians.
“Thankfully, all the religious bodies in Ghana frowns on LGBTQI+ practices. Additionally, the traditional religious leaders also see it as an abomination. Ghanaians, for that matter Africans, cherish our rich and strong values on issues relating to LGBTQI+ practices and our pulpit must not be silent,” he noted.
He encouraged christians to use the pulpit to educate members on the adverse effects of the practice.
Rt Rev Ofori-Akyea gave the advise at the official opening of the 24th Diocesan Annual Synod of the Tema Diocese of the church which was hosted by the Kpone Circuit at the Mt Sinai Society.
Delegates and invited guests at the 24th Diocesan Annual Synod of the Tema Diocese
Touching on the theme for the Synod, ‘Discipleship, teaching everyone to live like Jesus Christ,’ he called on the Methodist community to disciple more people and empower them with the Holy Spirit so that together, all christians would respond appropriately to the emergence of the group.
He pointed out that the diocese would continue to encourage Wednesday and Friday school worship in all its schools adding that, where they lack sunday school and children’s service teachers, lay preachers would be given some special training locally to support teachers in the school worship.
“Teaching and singing methodist hymns should be a priority at school worship as well as children/teens services.
The Bishop of the Tema Diocese’s address also touched on other areas such as the COVID-19 pandemic, church planting, creation of diocese and circuits as well as the silver jubilee celebration of the diocese which would come off in 2022.
The Member of Parliament for Kpone Katamanso, Mr Joseph Akuerteh Tettey, commended The Methodist Church Ghana for upholding good christian principles adding that, he was ready to collaborate with it in order that the people would benefit.
The Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Mr Solomon Appiah, said as disciples of Christ, christians should live like Him by being patriotic to the nation in terms of sanitation.
The synod of The Methodist Church Ghana is the highest decision-making body of the church at the Diocesan level. It seeks to engage members of the church and various stakeholders to deliberate on issues that drive forward the developmental agenda of the church and the country.