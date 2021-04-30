Legon: 'Percher' fell from Sarbah Hall avoiding ejection - Police sources

The police has been able to establish that the young man who fell from the 4th floor of the Mensah Sarbah Hall Annex "A" of the University of Ghana last week slipped when he tried to jump from one balcony to another.
The victim, Fuseini Wahab Abdul, is a former student of the university who is currently undertaking his national service on campus. He completed school last year, according to police sources.
However, he was reportedly perching with a student in the same room he occupied in the Mensah Sarbah Hall when he was still a student.
Police sources have told Graphic Online that police investigations have shown that a student reportedly informed Wahab on the night of the incident that the porters and some university authorities were undertaking an exercise to eject illegal occupants.
The victim upon hearing the information is said to have attempted to outwit the authorities by jumping to the balcony of the next room only for him to have slipped.
The victim who is yet to regain consciousness is still at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital while police continue with their investigations.
The 24-year-old man allegedly fell from the 4th floor of the Mensah Sarbah Hall Annex "A" last week and was first taken to the Legon Hospital for medical attention.
He was later transferred to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge.
As part of investigations the legon police have interrogated some persons they identified as floor and roommates of the victim.
The Dean of Students and the Mensah Sarbah hall master of the University of Ghana have also been invited by the police to submit their statements to help assist with investigations into the case.
