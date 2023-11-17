I have been so moved by the generosity of Ghanaians - Ablakwa

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Nov - 17 - 2023 , 08:43

The North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has commended Ghanaians for their show of love towards the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage in his area.

He said the level of generosity people had shown to the victims of the dam spillage had confirmed the hospitable nature for which Ghanaians are known for.

For him, he is overwhelmed by the love that people had demonstrated over the period towards the victims of the dam spillage.

The North Tongu MP was speaking on StarChat programme hosted by Accra based Star Fm.

A number of communities in South Tongu, Central Tongu and North Togu districts have experienced severe flooding following the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams by the Volta River Authority (VRA).

Several thousands of people have been displaced along the lower Volta Basin.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has confirmed that the spillage by the Volta River Authority (VRA) has disrupted economic activities, stripped communities of their livelihoods and left many people needing emergency help in food, water and health care.

Speaking on StarChat programme, Mr Ablakwa said: "I have been so moved by the generosity and compassion of Ghanaians."