Ho-Bankoe: Tipper truck crashes nine vehicles, motorbike

Alberto Mario Noretti Oct - 03 - 2023 , 09:24

There was chaos in Ho-Bankoe, the heart of the Volta Regional capital on Monday (October 2) when an articulated truck, fully loaded with sand, descending the Galenku Hill, rammed into nine vehicles and a motorbike on the Independence Avenue before smashing into an electricity pole.

The truck, with registration number, GX 3734 – 18 was tooting its horn loudly as it began the uncontrollable descent from the hill, prompting some occupants of the other vehicles on the road to hop off to safety before the mass crash occurred, throwing the cars into all directions, and causing a pandemonium among members of the public.

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service, National Ambulance Service, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and the Ghana National Fire Service turned up at the scene promptly after the accident at about 1pm.

One woman who was injured was rushed to the hospital.

It was believed that the brake of the tipper truck failed as it was descending the hill.

As of Tuesday morning, a spokesman of the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, said no one died in the incident.

The spokesman said the road which was blocked for hours as a result of the incident had now been reopened to traffic.

The accident is being investigated.