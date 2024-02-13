GWCL to shut water to Somanya areas for 2 days

Graphic.com.gh Feb - 13 - 2024 , 09:13

The Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has announced a scheduled shutdown of one of its plants in Kpong that serves the Krobo-Somanya area from Wednesday, February 14 to Thursday, February 15, 2024.

The temporary shutdown, the company said, had become essential to facilitate the installation of a new interconnection pipeline and foot valves at the Kpong Water Treatment Plant (WTP), and expected to boost the capacity of the plant by approximately three million gallons per day (mgd) i.e., 13,600m3.

“While we appreciate the inconvenience this may cause, GWL assures the public that our dedicated team of engineers will work diligently within the estimated time frame to restore water supply to the affected communities.

“This measure is in alignment with GWL’s commitment to significantly enhance the water supply capacity from Kpong to parts of the Eastern and Greater-Accra regions to effectively address the water demands of the growing population,” a statement by the company said.

“The affected communities, including Somanya, the entire Krobo area and its environs, are kindly urged to bear with us during this period of shutdown,” it added.

“Management wishes to inform all essential service providers, especially the hospitals and schools in the area, to ensure they have adequate storage for the period. Meanwhile, alternative arrangements have been made to ameliorate the situation. As a result, consumers are expected to inform their community leaders, assembly members, and Unit Committee members in times of emergency,” it stressed.