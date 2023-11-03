I’m grassroots candidate — Dr Bawumia

Chris Nunoo Nov - 03 - 2023 , 09:18

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said that he is more of a grassroots person than an establishment candidate.

He explained that he has had an affinity with the grassroots of the party over the last 15 years.

Dr Bawumia, who was speaking at a press soiree at his residence in Accra yesterday after rounding up his campaign tour last Tuesday in the Upper East Regional capital, Bolgatanga, said the election tomorrow was going to be a simple test of what the grassroots would say about all the candidates.

“I believe that my 15-year relationship with the grassroots over the years and going through up and downs with the grassroots, will come through on Saturday”.

“I have this affinity with the grassroots of the party and basically this is one of the reasons why I believe that I am more of a grassroots candidate than an establishment candidate,” Dr Bawumia added.

Campaign experience

Sharing his experiences during his campaign, Dr Bawumia said he had got to know the party people even better through the process.

He said he had since 2008 been dealing with the party grassroots and that many people did not actually appreciate that “I have been campaigning in constituencies and sleeping in constituencies for the last 15 years.”

“I am very well known, I have been dealing with the grassroots, solving their problems for over 15 years, even when we were in opposition, and so it is the closeness that I have with the grassroots that many competitors do not have,” the Vice-President added.

Dr Bawumia, who is also an aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, recalled many fond memories which, he said, would go a long way to deepen the respect, love and harmony between him and the people of the party.

Having put up a spirited campaign backed by a dedicated team of brilliant and hardworking young men and women across the country, the Vice-President said “I have nothing but absolute confidence that by the grace of God, I will be victorious on Saturday, and my victory will be a victory for the NPP.”

Vision

While announcing his readiness to outline his vision through the media and his plans to better the lives of all Ghanaians, Vice-President Bawumia expressed his profound appreciation to the media, and said he would seek their active engagement from Saturday and beyond.

“I intend to actively engage.

We collectively have a shared responsibility to guide and shape the politics of this country and steer it to a safer land.

“You know what you do best and the ethical considerations that ought not to be lost sight of.

As we inform, educate and entertain, we should be guided by the principles of seeking and upholding the truth and fact and verifying content,” Dr Bawumia advised, adding, “I am certain if each one of us does what is expected of us, we can together build this country.”

He further thanked the NPP delegates for the love with which they received him in their constituencies during his campaign, and assured them that the election tomorrow was “a step to our victory in 2024 and we will come out united and stronger for the task ahead.”