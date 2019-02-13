Seven persons arrested in connection with Salaga Violence

Seven persons have been arrested by the police in the Savanna Region in connection with the violence in Salaga that resulted in the burning down of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency office and some party billboards.
The suspects were picked up in the early hours of Wednesday in Salaga upon intelligence to assist in further investigations.
The irate youth went on rampage to protest against the naming of Damongo as the capital of the newly created Savannah Region by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.
Briefing
Briefing the media, the Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr. Mohammed Yussif Tanko, said the Police upon a distress call moved in and managed to prevent the youth from burning down the District Assembly building as well as the District Chief Executive’ s bungalow.
Mr Tanko said the situation had since been brought under control and a reinforcement team had been deployed from Tamale to Salaga to help control the situation further.
He said that, the suspects were quickly identified and seven of them subsequently arrested, adding that, "Police in the region are investigating the matter and the process of identifying and arresting more suspects is currently underway"
He, therefore, urged the people of Salaga to remain calm and not to take the law into their hands and help in identifying more suspects in connection with the violence.
Gambaga violence
Meanwhile, the situation was not different in Gambaga in the East Mamprusi Municipality in the North East Region as some aggrieved youth of the town registered their displeasure against the naming of Nalerigu as the Capital of the region.
They were said to have burnt billboards belonging to the NPP, burnt car tyres on the streets and attempted to set state installations ablaze.
However, the police responded swiftly and brought the situation under control.
Naming of capitals
President Akufo Addo on Tuesday named Nalerigu and Damongo as the capitals of the newly created North East and Savanna Regions respectively at a brief but colourful ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra.
The President also issued the C.I that gave the enabling effect to the full creation of the two new regions.
The Northern Regional Minister, Mr. Salifu Saeed was tasked by the president to take care of the new regions until substantive ministers were appointed.