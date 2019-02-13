Nomadic herdsmen attacked, 17 cattle killed at Ahomahomaso in Eastern Region

Some residents of Ahomahomaso, near Begoro in the Eastern Region, are alleged to have attacked nomadic herdsmen in the area, destroyed their properties and killed 17 of their cattle.
The timely intervention of the police prevented the situation from degenerating.
The police are, however, pursuing about 70 people who they claim are behind the violent attacks.
Briefing
Briefing the Daily Graphic on the incident, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police ( DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, said the police at Begoro received information that a group of men armed with guns and other dangerous implements had attacked some herdsmen at Ahomahomaso.
He said a team of policemen proceeded to the scene where about 70 men, some of them armed, were seen in red armbands threatening to kill the herdsmen.
DSP Tetteh said the angry residents claimed the herdsmen were destroying their farms with their cattle.
According to the officer, a wife of one of the herdsmen had earlier informed the police that some residents of the town had broken into her husband's bedroom through a window and bolted with her three pieces of cloth.
The woman also claimed that a mob attempted to lynch her and her husband.
Observations
According to the PRO, the mob, upon seeing the police, took to their heels and left behind an unregistered single-barrelled short gun and 16 empty cartridges.
DSP Tetteh said one Atsu was mentioned as the owner of the gun.
The police advised owners of the dead cattle to lodge a formal complaint to aid in investigations.
DSP Tetteh said efforts were being made to arrest the perpetrators to face the law.
Concerns
Earlier this year, the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darffuor, at a press soiree in Koforidua, expressed concerns over the activities of nomadic herdsmen which, he said, constituted a major challenge to peace and development in the region.
He appealed to all stakeholders, including chiefs and opinion leaders in the area to map out strategies to stem the tide.