Ghana Pentecostal Council commends passage of Anti-LGBTQI Bill

Kweku Zurek Mar - 02 - 2024 , 11:12

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has issued a press release expressing its appreciation for the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill by Ghana's Parliament.

In a statement, the GPCC commended the private sponsors of the bill, as well as the Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, for their unwavering dedication over the past three years in advocating for the bill's passage.

The council also acknowledged the contributions of Members of Parliament and the Attorney General's office, whose deliberations and critiques helped refine and strengthen various aspects of the bill.

Special recognition was given to the Right Honorable Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, for his steadfast commitment to seeing the bill through to fruition.

While celebrating the bill's passage, the GPCC highlighted that it still awaits Presidential assent to become law. The council urged President of the Republic to provide his assent, emphasizing the importance of upholding Ghana's unique cultural and family values.

"As a Faith-Based organization (FBO), the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) joins other similar and like-minded religious bodies to thank everyone for their diverse contributions towards the passage of the Bill," the statement concluded.

Signed by Apostle Immanuel N. O. Tettey, the General Secretary of the GPCC, the press release underscored the council's commitment to promoting religious and cultural family values in Ghana.

Approved on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, the bill criminalizing and banning LGBT activities has drawn criticism from various sectors, including notable personalities such as Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, Chair of the Board of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), the United States, the United Nations and Amnesty International.

Read the entire statement below;